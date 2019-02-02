Register
08:37 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido waves to the crowd during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro in which he declared himself the country's acting president, on the anniversary of a 1958 uprising that overthrew military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019.

    Venezuelan Envoy to Leave Honduras as Country Recognizes Guaido's Rep - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Federico PARRA
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (178)
    102

    MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) – Filinto Duran, Venezuela’s ambassador to Honduras, said that Honduran authorities had asked him to leave the country in the wake of their recognition of a diplomatic representative of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who had proclaimed himself the country’s interim president.

    "I would like to inform you that last night, I was summoned by the Honduran Foreign Ministry, where they read to me a statement saying that [the authorities] did not recognize me as the ambassador any more and they notified me that I should leave the country together with my family in the course of five days", Duran said as quoted by the Heraldo newspaper.

    The outlet added that Duran had informed the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry about the meeting. The ministry, in its turn, asked the ambassador to return to Venezuela in the course of the indicated period and noted that "Honduras, unfortunately, does not respect any international law or established protocols".

    READ MORE: Oil, Neocons, Monroe Doctrine: Author Explains Origins of Trump's Venezuela Plan

    On 23 January, Guaido, the speaker of the opposition-led legislature, proclaimed himself the country’s interim president. The opposition figure was supported by the United States and a number of other countries, while Russia, China, Mexico, Iran, Turkey and several other states backed constitutionally elected Maduro as Venezuela's only president.

    Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, reacts during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Mexico, Uruguay Should Avoid Neutral Stance on Venezuela Crisis - Guaido
    On Friday, US Vice President Mike Pence said at a rally of Venezuelan exiles in Miami that the time for dialogue with Caracas is over and the current situation requires action.

    On Monday, the United States blocked all of PDVSA's assets in its jurisdiction and imposed a ban on making deals with the company. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that by blocking PDVSA's assets, the United States was taking care of this company in the interests of the people of Venezuela and also protecting its own market.

    READ MORE: UAE Company Says Purchased 3 Tonnes of Gold From Venezuelan Central Bank

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
    © REUTERS / Miraflores Palace
    'I Am a Soldier, Just Like You': Maduro Stresses Army's Readiness for Drills (VIDEO)
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in an interview with Sputnik this week that the United States had thrown its weight behind opposition leader Juan Guaido in the hope of getting its hands on Venezuelan oil reserves, stressing that the Trump administration is plotting a coup in the Latin American country.

    Mexico and Uruguay announced earlier in a joint statement about an urgent conference on Venezuelan crisis slated for 7 February in Montevideo. The event is expected to bring together senior officials from over 10 countries and international organizations.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (178)

    Related:

    Bolivian President Expresses Support for Maduro During Meeting in Venezuela
    Mexico, Uruguay Should Avoid Neutral Stance on Venezuela Crisis - Guaido
    Merkel: 'EU Wants to Play Its Part in Venezuela'
    Trump Will Need Saudi Help to Complete the Coup in Venezuela
    Oil, Neocons, Monroe Doctrine: Author Explains Origins of Trump's Venezuela Plan
    Tags:
    expulsion, representative, envoy, recognition, Filinto Duran, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Honduras, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse