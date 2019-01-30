Maduro: 'Military Defectors' in Colombia Planning Coup Attempt Against Venezuela

"We are facing conspiracies and we are defeating them every day… a group of military deserters has become mercenaries of the Colombian oligarchy and conspired from Colombia to divide the national armed forces at my command", Maduro said Wednesday.
Guaido, the head of the disempowered National Assembly, declared himself interim president last week and was almost immediately recognised by the United States as Venezuela's legitimate head. Other countries, including Russia, China, and Turkey, have pledged to back the legitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro.
