Maduro: 'Military Defectors' in Colombia Planning Coup Attempt Against Venezuela

Earlier in the day, President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro claimed that Trump had ordered the Colombian government and mafia to kill him in order to get access to the Venezuelan oil.

"We are facing conspiracies and we are defeating them every day… a group of military deserters has become mercenaries of the Colombian oligarchy and conspired from Colombia to divide the national armed forces at my command", Maduro said Wednesday.

Just a day before the statement, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela, vowed to win over the military, which still remains loyal to Maduro.

Guaido, the head of the disempowered National Assembly, declared himself interim president last week and was almost immediately recognised by the United States as Venezuela's legitimate head. Other countries, including Russia, China, and Turkey, have pledged to back the legitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro.