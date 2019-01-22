Death Toll in Mexico Oil Pipeline Blast Exceeds 90 - Hidalgo State Governor

"The situation has changed, 91 have died from serious burns," Fayad told the Imagen radio station, adding that 52 people remained in hospitals.
Meanwhile, local media reported that another gasoline leak from pipeline belonging to Mexico’s state oil firm, Pemex, has been discovered days after a deadly explosion.
The new leak was detected in Tula municipality in the central state of Hidalgo, the Excelsior media outlet reported without specifying the cause.
READ MORE: Death Toll in Mexico Oil Pipeline Blast Rises to 76 — Reports
The blast occurred after the pipeline was ruptured in an attempt to steal gasoline. Local residents were filling canisters when the disaster happened. Mexico has been experiencing severe fuel shortages.
