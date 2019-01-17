Argentine Pilots Launch Strike, Oppose Hiring of Foreigners by National Airlines

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Argentinian Association of Airline Pilots (APLA) has called a 48-hour strike to protest the decision of the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) to allow foreign pilots to work at Argentine national airlines.

According to the association's statement, published on its official website late on Wednesday, the strike will kick off at 6:00 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT) on Thursday and will last until 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Passengers Mock Ryanair as Pilots Across Europe Go on Biggest Strike Ever

"ANAC wants to open our sky to foreign pilots so that they could substitute us while we are exercising our constitutional right to strike," the organisers of the strike said in a statement.

Last November, Argentina's state-owned airline Aerolineas Argentinas had to cancel over 370 flights, affecting tens of thousands of passengers, because of a strike, which was initiated by the company's pilots and other staff just days before the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires.