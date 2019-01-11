Argentina Introduces Entry Ban for Venezuelan High-Ranked Officials

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for his second term in office. The Lima Group has refused to recognize the results of the May elections which saw Maduro securing the term. The Organization of American States (OAS) has said it does not recognize Maduro’s powers. Meanwhile, Paraguay cut off diplomatic ties with Venezuela.
"The Argentinian government said it informed the Venezuelan government on the suspension of the validity of the visa liberalization agreement for the holders of diplomatic and service passports of this country; banned high-ranked members of the Venezuelan regime from entering the country," the ministry said in a statement.
"Condemning the undermining of the constitutional order and the rule of law in Venezuela, the Argentinian Republic announces its full recognition of the [Venezuelan opposition-controlled] National Assembly as the only democratically elected authority in the country," the statement pointed out.
The Argentinian embassy in Venezuela will still be operating in order to protect the interests of the Argentinian citizens and companies in the country.
The Foreign Ministry also noted that Buenos Aires had provided assistance to over 130,000 Venezuelan refugees.
