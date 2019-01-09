Maduro Slams Colombian Counterpart as 'Devil With Angel's Face'

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro slammed on Wednesday his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque as a "devil with an angel's face".

"With his angel's face… he is a devil that rises up against the whole Venezuela, since Colombian oligarchy despises Venezuelan people," Maduro said at a press conference, broadcast online in Periscope.

Maduro claimed that the attempt to assassinate him, which took place last August, had been staged by a group trained in Colombia.

"We asked to detain them, but silence was the answer, They [Colombian authorities] have no ethics and morals," Maduro said.

On August 4, 2018, Maduro was attending a military parade in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, when his address was interrupted by what the authorities said was an assassination attempt, with two explosives-laden drones detonating close to the presidential box. The president was unharmed, but several soldiers were injured in the incident.

In late December 2018, Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes said that his country's government was investigating a possible plot by three Venezuelans to assassinate Duque.