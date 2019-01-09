Mexican Gasoline Crisis Reaches Capital, State Oil Company Calls to Avoid Panic

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Gasoline crisis, which has been observed in Mexico for several days, reached the country's capital on Tuesday, where there were queues and the lack of fuel at some gasoline stations, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The queues at refuelling stations were recorded in several districts of the capital at once, for example, on the busy main roads Constituyentes and Universidad.

At the same time, the state-owned oil company Pemex claimed that there was no crisis with gasoline supply in the capital and the surrounding areas and urge people to avoid panic purchases and not to spread speculations about fuel shortage.

Pemex also reported that an agreement has been reached with governors of Mexican states that have suffered from gas supply disruptions to resume supplies of gasoline as soon as possible.

Earlier, Pemex reported that several large underground pipelines were blocked at once to combat the so-called huachicoleros — criminals specializing in illegal taps into pipelines to steal fuel. Now the fuel is delivered by tank-cars, which led to a decrease in supplies. At the same time, Pemex assures that there is no fuel shortage, and the company has sufficient reserves to meet demand.