Mexican Gasoline Crisis Reaches Capital, State Oil Company Calls to Avoid Panic

At the same time, the state-owned oil company Pemex claimed that there was no crisis with gasoline supply in the capital and the surrounding areas and urge people to avoid panic purchases and not to spread speculations about fuel shortage.
Pemex also reported that an agreement has been reached with governors of Mexican states that have suffered from gas supply disruptions to resume supplies of gasoline as soon as possible.
Earlier, Pemex reported that several large underground pipelines were blocked at once to combat the so-called huachicoleros — criminals specializing in illegal taps into pipelines to steal fuel. Now the fuel is delivered by tank-cars, which led to a decrease in supplies. At the same time, Pemex assures that there is no fuel shortage, and the company has sufficient reserves to meet demand.
