Brazil Confirms Exit From UN Global Migration Compact - Reports

Brazil joined the agreement last December under President Michel Temer, but the new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who took office on January 1, promised before the inauguration that the country would leave the pact.
On December 10, 164 countries, including Brazil, adopted the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. The pact represents the international community's attempt to establish a common global approach to all aspects of international migration. It comprises 23 objectives for better managing migration at local, national, regional, and global levels.
Bolsonaro represents Social Liberal Party in Brazil, and won a run-off election for president in October. In December, Bolsonaro pledged that his administration would withdraw the country from the UN Global Compact for Migration and introduce tough immigration rules.
