Brazil Confirms Exit From UN Global Migration Compact - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Brazilian Foreign Ministry distributed a telegram among its diplomats, asking them to inform the UN about the country's withdrawal from the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, local media reported on Tuesday.

Brazil joined the agreement last December under President Michel Temer, but the new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who took office on January 1, promised before the inauguration that the country would leave the pact.

© AP Photo / Leo Correa 'We Don't Want That for Brazil': Bolsonaro Vows to Exit From UN Migration Pact

According to BBC News Brazil, the telegram states that Brazil does not intend to participate further in any activities under the agreement. At the same time, there is not yet any official information on withdrawal from the compact.

On December 10, 164 countries, including Brazil, adopted the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. The pact represents the international community's attempt to establish a common global approach to all aspects of international migration. It comprises 23 objectives for better managing migration at local, national, regional, and global levels.

READ MORE: Migration Pact: Did the UN Intentionally Hide Information?

© Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev UN General Assembly Discussing Migration Pact (VIDEO)

The pact however triggered division in light of tough migration situation across the world, with a number of countries, including Austria and the United States, pulling out of the document over concerns that it would put constraints on their national migration policies.

Bolsonaro represents Social Liberal Party in Brazil, and won a run-off election for president in October. In December, Bolsonaro pledged that his administration would withdraw the country from the UN Global Compact for Migration and introduce tough immigration rules.