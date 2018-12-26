Death Toll in Helicopter Crash in Mexico Rises to 5

"The government of Puebla expresses deep condolences over the death of Governor Martha Erika Alonso Hidalgo. parliamentary coordinator of the National Action Party (PAN) in the Senate Rafael Moreno Valle, pilots of the helicopter Roberto Coppe Obregon and Marco Antonio Tavera Romero as well as assistant of the senator Hector Baltazar Mendoza," the authorities said in a statement.Mexico Confirms Plans to Assemble Russian Helicopters
The incident occurred just 10 minutes after the helicopter took off from the Puebla International Airport. According to the Mexican Public Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo, the helicopter crash was caused by a technical problem.
Alonso officially took on the role of Puebla governor only on December 14.
