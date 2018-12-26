Death Toll in Helicopter Crash in Mexico Rises to 5

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The number of people who died in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Governor of the Mexican state of Puebla Martha Erika Alonso and her husband has risen to five, the regional authorities said on Tuesday.

"The government of Puebla expresses deep condolences over the death of Governor Martha Erika Alonso Hidalgo. parliamentary coordinator of the National Action Party (PAN) in the Senate Rafael Moreno Valle, pilots of the helicopter Roberto Coppe Obregon and Marco Antonio Tavera Romero as well as assistant of the senator Hector Baltazar Mendoza," the authorities said in a statement.

The incident occurred just 10 minutes after the helicopter took off from the Puebla International Airport. According to the Mexican Public Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo, the helicopter crash was caused by a technical problem.

Alonso officially took on the role of Puebla governor only on December 14.