Brazil Prosecutor Files Graft Charges Against Outgoing President Temer - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Brazil’s Prosecutor General Raquel Dodge brought charges against the country’s outgoing President, Michel Temer, as part of an investigation into corruption and money laundering related to Brazil’s port concessions, local media reported.

Apart from Temer, the Brazilian top prosecutor brought charges against five other people, according to the Globo news outlet. The prosecutors said they should compensate the damage by paying 32.6 million reals to the authorities.

The top prosecutor suggested that charges filed against Temer should be considered by the federal supreme court.

Prosecutors suspect Temer, who is to leave office on January 1, of having signed a decree to the benefit of Rodrimar SA transportation company. In October, Brazil’s police suggested the president might have received bribes worth around 5.9 million from ports ($1.5 million) from port companies between 2000 and 2014.

The police also suspect Temer of receiving additional 17 million reals from port companies for his political activities during this period.

Temer has been under investigation since early 2018 when the law enforcement began looking into his ties with Rodrimar SA and the notorious construction company Odebrecht.

The president enjoys an immunity which will be lifted after President-elect Jair Bolsonaro takes office in early next year. Under the Brazilian law, the parliament has to vote on revoking the presidential immunity, which has provoked fears that the lawmakers would not have enough time for the vote this year.