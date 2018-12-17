Brazil Confirms Recalling Cuban, Venezuelan Presidents' Invitations - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Brazilian Foreign Ministry on Monday confirmed that it had called off invitations sent to Cuban Presiden Miguel Diaz-Canel and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, for the inauguration of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, local media reported.

Bolsonaro will be sworn in on January 1. Earlier in the day, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry released a letter from the Brazilian Foreign Ministry which recalled the invitation to Maduro as the latter "is an epitome of intolerance and fascism." Caracas replied by saying that Maduro had not planned to take part in the ceremony in any case.

The decision to disinvite the Cuban and Venezuelan presidents has been made after the consultations between the Brazilian Foreign Ministry and Bolsonaro’s team, the Globo broadcaster reported citing the ministry.

Bolsonaro, who represents the right-wing Social Liberal Party, secured a four-year presidential term by winning the October election.

