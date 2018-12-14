At Least 5 People Killed, 25 Injured as Bus, Truck Collide in Brazil - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least five people were killed and 25 others injured in a collision of a passenger bus and a truck in Brazil, media reported.

The accident took place in the Seara municipality in southern Brazil, the Excelsior news outlet reported.

The bus driver had died at the scene, the outlet added.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.