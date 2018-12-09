Drug Lord, Ex Escobar Supplier Suarez Escapes From Custody in Bolivia - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bolivian drug dealer Jorge Roca Suarez, nicknamed "Techo de Paja", has fled a hospital in Bolivia, where he was brought from prison due to health problems, the Pagina Siete newspaper reported Sunday.

According to the newspaper, Jorge Roca Suarez served 35 years in prison in the United States and this year he was transferred to Bolivia to serve another 15 years.

Fernando Rojas, deputy director of the Special Force to Fight Crime, said that the court had allowed Suarez to stay in hospital in La Paz for 10 days under police guard. Rojas confirmed that he fled the hospital on Saturday evening.

The police are currently searching for him.

Policía busca a Techo de Paja tras fuga de clínica https://t.co/GOrxH8bn57 pic.twitter.com/vCrrlrX8op — EntornoInteligente (@ENTORNOi) 9 декабря 2018 г.

​Suarez was the supplier to the Colombian Medellin Cartel headed by the drug lord Pablo Escobar.