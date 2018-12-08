Peruvian FM to Suggest Lima Group 'Cut Off' Ties With Venezuela

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio said he planned to suggest that Lima Group countries cut off their diplomatic ties with Venezuela.

"Due to the fact that we have not recognized the [Venezuelan presidential] election in May, the only implication of this is that we will suggest cutting off diplomatic ties with Venezuela as one of the options," Popolizio told reporters, as quoted by the Republica new outlet.

Peru also planned to suggest barring the leadership of Venezuela from entering the Lima Group states, Popolizio added.

According to the Peruvian top diplomat, the steps aimed at ending the "dictatorship" Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will be discussed by the Lima Group at a meeting on December 19.

Maduro was re-elected during the May vote considered by the alliance as illegitimate. Venezuela, in its turn, has maintained that its presidential election was held in accordance with legal norms.

The Lima Group was formed in 2017 with an aim to settle the Venezuelan crisis and counter human rights violations in the country.