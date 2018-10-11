Brazil's Presidential Candidate Bolsonaro Maintains Lead Ahead of Runoff - Poll

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - Brazil’s presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro maintained his lead over Workers Party rival Fernando Haddad ahead of the second round of voting later this month, a fresh poll showed.

"Bolsonaro receives 58 percent, and Haddad gets 42 percent ahead of the second round," the Datafolha polling institute said.

As many as 3,235 adults from 227 municipalities participated in the survey.

On October 10, the politician pledged in a Twitter post to liquidate and privatize state-owned companies. Moreover, Bolsonaro said in an interview win the Band TV broadcaster that he was against the privatization of the Electrobras power company's generating capacities. Bolsonaro noted that only the power distribution network should be privatized, also speaking against selling the company's shares to Chinese businesses.

According to the official results of the first round of the presidential election, held on Sunday, Bolsonaro won 46.03 percent of the votes compared to Haddad's 29.28 percent. Both candidates failed to surpass the threshold of 50 percent needed to win the election and are set to take part in the runoff on October 28.