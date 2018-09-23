Paw Patrol: WATCH Adorable Police Puppies at Annual Chilean Military Parade

At a military parade in Chile which was held to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence, a group of nine golden retriever puppies were paraded, together with their fully-grown peers.

The footage from the parade was published on the portal Metro.co.uk. People were especially touched by the golden retriever puppies, who were carried in special bags. These puppies will grow up to serve with the Chilean military.

Since the weather in Chile was cool, the adult dogs wore special shoes.

Both Labrador Retrievers and Golden Retrievers are currently serving with Chile's police, customs and in the army.