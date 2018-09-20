Eight Killed After Car Drove Into Crowd Around Ice Cream Truck in Colombia

The Tiempo news outlet reported late on Wednesday, that the town residents gathered at a road after two vehicles carrying ice cream and yogurts overturned there earlier in the day.
According to the authorities' preliminary data, cited by the outlet, the vehicle's brakes went out so the driver did not manage to stop the car before it hit the crowd.
Four people died on the spot, while another four injured succumbed to their wounds in the hospital.
