Eight Killed After Car Drove Into Crowd Around Ice Cream Truck in Colombia

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Eight people were killed and 10 others were injured after a car drove into a group of people in the Colombian town of Guaduas, located in the central department of Cundinamarca, local media reported.

The Tiempo news outlet reported late on Wednesday, that the town residents gathered at a road after two vehicles carrying ice cream and yogurts overturned there earlier in the day.

The car reportedly rammed into the group of people, who were picking the food products which were spilled across the road after the previous crash.

According to the authorities' preliminary data, cited by the outlet, the vehicle's brakes went out so the driver did not manage to stop the car before it hit the crowd.

Four people died on the spot, while another four injured succumbed to their wounds in the hospital.