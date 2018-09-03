Huge Fire Devastates Brazil National Museum (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

According to media reports, the fire has engulfed the entire central building and firefighters dispatched to the scene are desperately battling the raging flames.
There is a fire at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.— Pan Prezes (@PrezesPan) 2 сентября 2018 г.
Let's believe that all collections will be saved.#BreakingNews #PanPrezesNews #NightNews from @paula2ag!
Foto: Reproduction / TV Globo pic.twitter.com/DFGapPQIzH
Bem triste!! Muitas histórias desde pequena naquele lugar. 😭😭😭 #museunacional #quintadaboavista (ps: não sei quem fez o vídeo, recebi no grupo do WhatsApp.) pic.twitter.com/KQWXoGJDQF— Juliana Tang (@juulianatang) 2 сентября 2018 г.
According to the Globo TV Broadcaster, there was no immediate information on potential deaths or injuries. The National Museum's press service told local reporters that no one was injured and four security staffers had been evacuated in time. However, eyewitnesses claim there can be no chance to rescue many pieces of the priceless collection.
Today Brazil is mourning the fire of the National Museum. Part of our culture died in this incident due to lack of investment, because the most important is carnival and parties.— Isabella, or Shira. #Olheiras a mil (@IsabellaShira) 3 сентября 2018 г.
This is the real Brazil. pic.twitter.com/4MSKbFLs3A
O fogo continua. pic.twitter.com/xeDsyUqkRk— Sylvia (@guimasylvia) 3 сентября 2018 г.
