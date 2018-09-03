Huge Fire Devastates Brazil National Museum (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Established in 1818, the National Museum of Brazil - the oldest scientific institution in the country with more than 20 million priceless exhibits and artifacts - was hit by a severe fire Sunday night after its closure, local media reported.

According to media reports, the fire has engulfed the entire central building and firefighters dispatched to the scene are desperately battling the raging flames.

There is a fire at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.

Let's believe that all collections will be saved.#BreakingNews #PanPrezesNews #NightNews from @paula2ag!

Foto: Reproduction / TV Globo pic.twitter.com/DFGapPQIzH — Pan Prezes (@PrezesPan) 2 сентября 2018 г.

Bem triste!! Muitas histórias desde pequena naquele lugar. 😭😭😭 #museunacional #quintadaboavista (ps: não sei quem fez o vídeo, recebi no grupo do WhatsApp.) pic.twitter.com/KQWXoGJDQF — Juliana Tang (@juulianatang) 2 сентября 2018 г.

​The scientific institution is one of the largest museums of natural history and anthropology in Latin America. Founded by King John VI of Portugal some 200 years ago, the museum hosts a vast collection encompassing the most important records regarding Brazil's natural history and invaluable items produced by ancient civilizations throughout the world.

According to the Globo TV Broadcaster, there was no immediate information on potential deaths or injuries. The National Museum's press service told local reporters that no one was injured and four security staffers had been evacuated in time. However, eyewitnesses claim there can be no chance to rescue many pieces of the priceless collection.

Today Brazil is mourning the fire of the National Museum. Part of our culture died in this incident due to lack of investment, because the most important is carnival and parties.



This is the real Brazil. pic.twitter.com/4MSKbFLs3A — Isabella, or Shira. #Olheiras a mil (@IsabellaShira) 3 сентября 2018 г.

