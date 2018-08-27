Register
17:42 GMT +327 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Aliens

    More UFO Fans Drawn to Argentina Hoping to Trace Out of This World Objects

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Between 100,000 and 200,000 people annually climb Argentina’s Uritorco hill in search of extraterrestrial sightings. Speaking to Sputnik, Colombian Luz Mary López, director of the International Ufology Center located in Capilla del Monte, shared that the Uritorco hill had become an emblematic destination for UFO fans.

    On January 9, 1986, an event known as “the footprint of a bird” (“la huella de el pajarillo”) occurred in Capilla del Monte (a province of Córdoba). That was the starting point of this great UFO boom.

    Michigan man spots mysterious UFO putting on light show
    © Screenshot/ Timothy Woodruff
    Alien Rave? Michigan Man Spots Mystery UFO Putting on Light Show (VIDEO)
    On that day a flying object with red lights appeared in northeastern Monte. The strange object did not go unnoticed — a 12-year-old boy and two elderly women saw it. The next day their relatives went to that place and found a burned area of 120 by 70 square meters. Since then, a lot of Argentinean towns have used this incident to attract tourists.

    Is it true that UFOs can be seen here? This is the question that draws people to this location. There are two reasons they come to Capilla del Monte. It’s either because there is international knowledge on the subject, or because they are people who have studied this aspect and have heard about this place.

    “They are looking for anything from UFO signs to flying saucers or extraterrestrial spaceships; and then they say they have seen a light or something extraordinary has happened to them, thus arriving at those results they were looking for,” López explains.

    According to the specialist, 90 percent of tourists meet their expectations “because they are ready for it or because of the sighting and the experience of the place surprises them.” There will always be skeptics, but most people leave the place satisfied because they don’t need to see a UFO to think it is a special place.”

    READ MORE: Treasure Hunter Claims He Has Found Alien Spaceship in Bermuda Triangle

    There is a mountainous area in the middle of the Uritorco mountain range, which has one of the highest mountains in the region. Although the place has a desert environment, its topography and vegetation have particular characteristics and the climate largely differs in relation to nearby areas.

    “The experience here happens more by sensations and people feel it the way which makes them leave very affectionate of the place,” López says.

    Related:

    Alien Rave? Michigan Man Spots Mystery UFO Putting on Light Show (VIDEO)
    ‘This Is a Spacecraft': US Man Spots Mysterious UFO While at Work (VIDEO)
    Mystery of Alleged UFO Over North Carolina Lake Resolved
    Tags:
    spaceship, UFO, tourism, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse