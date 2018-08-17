Register
05:20 GMT +317 August 2018
    People on streets of Venezuela

    Peru to Tighten Entry Rules for Venezuelans Amid Migration Spike - Reports

    © Photo : Captura de pantalla
    Latin America
    110

    The Peruvian Authorities are reportedly going to start barring Venezuelan migrants from entering the country unless they have passports, the government sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

    According to Reuters, the measure aims to curb a surge in immigration from economic crisis-hit Venezuela that has already driven hundreds of thousands of desperate migrants to Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile and Brazil.

    Shortages of food and medicine, exacerbated by hyperinflation, have reportedly forced more than a million Venezuelans to flee to neighboring nations such as Colombia and Peru in recent months.

    Pro-government supporters holding a Venezuela's flag attend a rally against U.S President Donald Trump in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    Professor Explains How Venezuela Refugee Crisis Can Be Solved
    Last week, the annual inflation rate in Venezuela reached 82,766 percent. In late July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it expected inflation in Venezuela to hit 1 million percent this year.

    The oil production in Venezuela has declined in the past few months due to economic and political crisis, as well as the US sanctions, which resulted in government's revenues' drop and soaring inflation.

    In May, US President Donald Trump signed an order prohibiting US citizens and legal bodies from making any transactions involving debts tied to the Venezuelan government debt as well as preventing Venezuelan officials from selling equity in any government-owned entity, including PDVSA, as part of its tightened sanctions on the country's government. This step followed Maduro's re-election, which the United States has criticized as unfair.

    In turn, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has refused most international aid, claiming outside powers are bent on removing his government from power.

    Opposition supporters attend a rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 24, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    Rights Watchdog Urges EU to Respond to Crisis in Venezuela
    On Wednesday, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that two UN relief agencies were seeking $78 million for refugees displaced by Venezuela’s economic collapse to neighboring countries

    "UNHCR [UN Refugee Agency] and the International Organization for Migration have launched regional appeals of $46 million and $32 million respectively to help governments and host communities with the response," Dujarric said.

    A UN emergency response fund earlier provided $6.2 million to the two agencies to help kick start humanitarian appeals, Dujarric explained.

    Tags:
    rules, migration, crisis, economy, Venezuela, peru
