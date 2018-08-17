Peru to Tighten Entry Rules for Venezuelans Amid Migration Spike - Reports

According to Reuters, the measure aims to curb a surge in immigration from economic crisis-hit Venezuela that has already driven hundreds of thousands of desperate migrants to Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile and Brazil.
Shortages of food and medicine, exacerbated by hyperinflation, have reportedly forced more than a million Venezuelans to flee to neighboring nations such as Colombia and Peru in recent months.
The oil production in Venezuela has declined in the past few months due to economic and political crisis, as well as the US sanctions, which resulted in government's revenues' drop and soaring inflation.
In May, US President Donald Trump signed an order prohibiting US citizens and legal bodies from making any transactions involving debts tied to the Venezuelan government debt as well as preventing Venezuelan officials from selling equity in any government-owned entity, including PDVSA, as part of its tightened sanctions on the country's government. This step followed Maduro's re-election, which the United States has criticized as unfair.
In turn, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has refused most international aid, claiming outside powers are bent on removing his government from power.
"UNHCR [UN Refugee Agency] and the International Organization for Migration have launched regional appeals of $46 million and $32 million respectively to help governments and host communities with the response," Dujarric said.
A UN emergency response fund earlier provided $6.2 million to the two agencies to help kick start humanitarian appeals, Dujarric explained.
