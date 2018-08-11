Venezuelan Opposition Calls Claims of Involvement in Attack on Maduro Lies

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela's opposition Justice First party said on Friday that the claims by the country's authorities that the party was allegedly behind the attack on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro were lies.

Earlier in the week, a Venezuelan court issued arrest warrant for opposition lawmakers Julio Borges and Juan Requesens over alleged involvement in an incident which the Venezuelan authorities claimed was an assassination attempt against Maduro. The Constituent Assembly stripped both of their parliamentary immunity. Requesens was arrested and his confession was recorded on videotape, as shown by Venezuela’s Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez.

Juan Requesens, detained by the authorities on suspicion of organizing the attempted assassination of Maduro, admitted that he had helped another suspect to cross the border and leave Venezuela.

"We refute the lies and slander, which the regime of Nicholas Maduro uses to link us to the dubious acts of violence Venezuelans have no faith in. Venezuela and the world know that Justice First only demands adherence to the constitution and free elections that will help to save sovereignty of the people and begin reconstruction of the country," the party said in a statement.

On Saturday, a blast occurred during Maduro’s address at a military parade in Caracas. After the incident, Venezuela’s Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said that Maduro had survived an assassination attempt with the use of explosive drones. The president was unharmed but seven soldiers were injured in the blast. The "National Movement of Soldiers in T-shirts," a local clandestine movement, on Sunday claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt.