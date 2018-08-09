Argentine Parliament's Upper House Rejects Abortions Legalization Bill

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Argentine Senate on Thursday rejected a bill on the legalization of abortions in the country, the upper house of National Congress of Argentina said.

"With 31 votes in favor, 38 votes against and two abstentions, the project of voluntary termination of pregnancy is rejected," the upper house said on Twitter.

In June, the document was approved by the parliament's lower chamber by a slight majority 129-125 with one abstention.

READ MORE: Ireland Abortion Referendum 'Historical Result for Irish Women,' Professor Says

In Latin America, abortions are only fully legal in Uruguay, Cuba, and Guyana, as well as in Puerto Rico. In Mexico, the voluntary termination of pregnancy is possible in the country's capital. Most Latin American countries also allow abortions only for medical reasons. Abortion is totally banned in Chile, Suriname, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic.