Colombia's New President Vows to Alter Peace Deal With FARC Rebels

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - New President of Colombia Ivan Duque said he wanted to make changes to a landmark peace agreement with leftist rebels.

Duque was sworn into office on Tuesday. "We will make corrections to those structural errors which surfaced when applying the accord. The victims [of the conflict] must receive moral, financial and economic compensation from executioners," Duque said at the inauguration ceremony.

Colombian Presidential Candidate Duque Vows to Keep Peace Deal With FARC

Colombia's new leader said that within a month his government would also assess peace negotiations underway with National Liberation Army.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel movement waged a revolutionary struggle against Colombian authorities for over 50 years before signing a historic peace accord in 2016.

Previously, Duque promised that he would respect the peace accords with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia signed by then-President Juan Manuel Santos.