Colombia's New President Vows to Alter Peace Deal With FARC Rebels

Duque was sworn into office on Tuesday. "We will make corrections to those structural errors which surfaced when applying the accord. The victims [of the conflict] must receive moral, financial and economic compensation from executioners," Duque said at the inauguration ceremony.
The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel movement waged a revolutionary struggle against Colombian authorities for over 50 years before signing a historic peace accord in 2016.
READ MORE: 'I Don't Believe Former FARC Leader Could Be Elected President' — Researcher
Previously, Duque promised that he would respect the peace accords with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia signed by then-President Juan Manuel Santos.
