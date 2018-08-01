WATCH Plane Consumed by Thick Smoke Moments After Crash in Mexico

An Embraer 190 aircraft bound for Mexico City and in operation for about 10 years, has crashed at an airport in Durango, Mexico.

The aircraft with 103 people on board suffered an accident immediately after take-off. No one was hurt as a result of the incident.

A storm and strong winds made the take-off difficult, so the crew tried to stop the take-off at the last minute, but it was too late and the plane immediately "collapsed" and skidded off the runway.

Most of the passengers and crew members managed to leave the aircraft on their own despite a fire that had broken out inside the plane. A video from the site has gone viral on social media.