Venezuelan President Maduro Takes Responsibility for Economic Crisis

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated that it was time to stop blaming speculators, internal and external enemies, primarily the United States and Colombia for the economic crisis in the country.

"Production models that we have tried so far have failed, and the responsibility lies with us, with me. We now must move forward the economic power that we possess," Maduro said, as quoted by the RCN broadcaster.

Maduro noted that Venezuelan authorities had been accusing speculators, internal and external enemies, primarily the United States and Colombia, of all economic troubles Venezuela was facing, but now it was time to abandon such rhetoric.

"Does imperialism attack us? Enough of whining. I do not whine… Yes, and let it attack us. Our job is to produce, with aggression or without it," the Venezuelan leader said.

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik Trump's Venezuela Invasion Idea Likely Shared by His Administration - Activist

Venezuela is facing a political crisis triggered by a difficult economic situation, which includes a shortage of goods, surging inflation and a fall in government revenues caused by a decline in oil prices. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes Venezuela inflation might reach one million percent this year.

READ MORE: Venezuela Entrusting Gold to Turkey Step Against Dollar's Hegemony — Politician