Argentina Asks Russia to Hand Over Senior Iranian Official Over 1994 Bombing

"The Foreign Ministry has filed a request with Russian authorities through the Argentine Embassy in Moscow to detain for extradition former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati," it said in a statement.
The Argentine Foreign Ministry said it was awaiting a response from Russia under the existing extradition pact. It added a similar request would also be filed to China in the coming hours.
The bombing at a building of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) in Buenos Aires killed 85 people and injured more than a hundred others. In 2006, Argentine prosecutors formally accused Iran of orchestrating the attack.
