Brazil's Supreme Court Upholds Ex-President Lula's Prison Sentence - Reports

Last week, Porto Alegre Court Judge Rogerio Favreto ordered Lula's immediate release, after which Federal Judge Joao Pedro Gebran Neto overruled Favreto's decision on the ex-president's liberation.
Lula, who served as the country’s president from 2003 through 2010, was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison last summer for allegedly accepting a luxury apartment from a construction firm in return for political favors. Lula denied the accusations.
An appeals court upheld the ruling in January and increased Lula's jail term to 12 years and a month. He went to prison three months later in the city of Curitiba after federal judge Sergio Moro issued an arrest warrant for Lula.
