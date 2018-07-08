Dozens Remain Blocked in Haitian Hotel Amid Fuel Price Protests - Reports

At least 220 people remain blocked in a hotel in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince amid violent demonstrations against fuel price hike, media reported citing Stacy Librandi Bourne, an emergency medical professional from HERO Client Rescue.

The protests have started this week after local authorities announced that prices for gasoline were to rise 38 percent while diesel prices were to go up 47 percent and kerosene 51 percent.

According to media reports, at least three people were killed during the demonstrations, while at least three US airliners halted flights to this country.

Bourne told CNN broadcaster that about 120 US nationals remain blocked in the Oasis hotel in Port-au-Prince after the demonstrators tried to set the hotel on fire and get past security.

Hotel Best Western in Petionville, #Haiti was set ablaze by anti-govt protesters moments ago.

On Saturday, Haitian Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant said that the fuel price increase will be temporary stopped and called on the demonstrators to calm down.

As Haiti protests continue, US citizens warned to shelter in place.

There are a number of Americans in Port-au-Prince.



It might be time to think about rescue operations.

It might be time to think about rescue operations.

The broadcaster said citing the US embassy in Haiti that no US nationals have been injured in demonstrations.

This is #Haiti right now… check on your relatives if you can. There was no EDH last night so power maybe limited.

