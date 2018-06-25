Dozens of Mexican Police Officers Busted on Murder Conspiracy Charges - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican authorities have detained 30 police officers in the central Mexican city of Ocampo on suspicion of their involvement in the murder of a mayoral candidate Fernando Angeles, local media reported.

On Thursday, Fernando Angeles representing the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) was killed after a group of armed people drove up to the house of the politician and shot him.

According to the Universal media portal, the entire lawenrocement force of the Mexican city of Ocampo has been detained on suspicion fo the murder conspiracy, including the head of municipal police.

The news outlet added that the detained officers had been sent handcuffed for questioning from Ocampo to the state cpital city of Morelia.

Fernando Angeles was reportedly a local businessman with almost no previous political experience. He had considered standing as an independent candidate but eventually joined one of Mexico's main parties, the PRD.

According to the figures of the Etellekt company, 112 politicians had been killed as of June 9 during an election campaign ongoing ahead of the July 1 general election. Against the backdrop of violence as for politicians, Mexican authorities have ordered to provide the nominees with bodyguards.