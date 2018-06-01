Nicaraguan Protests Leave 15 People Dead, 199 Injured Over 24 Hours

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – A total of 15 people have been killed and 199 others have been injured during protests in Nicaragua over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Sonia Castro said on Thursday.

"[Doctors] provided 199 people across the country with medical assistance, 15 more people were killed," Castro said at a press conference, as quoted by the Nueva Radio Ya broadcaster.

The protests in Nicaragua erupted on April 18 after the country’s government proposed a reform increasing social insurance payments for employers. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega cancelled the reform but the protests are still underway.

The Organization of American States condemned an outbreak of violence in Nicaragua.

Previous month, local media reported that at least five people dead in two days after another wave of violent protests swept the Central American nation.