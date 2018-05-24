Brazilian F-5F Fighter Jet Crashes Near Air Force Base in Rio de Janeiro (VIDEO)

"The F-5F fighter jet of the Brazilian Air Force crashed at 07:40 a.m. [10:40 GMT] on May 24 after it had taken off [the Santa Cruz base] in Rio de Janeiro. The pilots managed to eject from the aircraft," the Air Force said on Twitter.
#NotaOficial #FABesclarece— ForçaAéreaBrasileira (@portalfab) 24 мая 2018 г.
Uma aeronave F-5 da Força Aérea Brasileira acidentou-se nesta quinta-feira (24/05), por volta das 7h40, na Ala 12 (Base Aérea de Santa Cruz), Rio de Janeiro (RJ). Confira nota: pic.twitter.com/9N6LGnLdIF
Investigators have arrived at the scene of the accident to probe the reason of the crash, the Brazilian Air Force added.
Acidente com uma aeronave F-5F da FAB hoje as 07h40 após decolagem da Ala 12 da Base Aérea de Santa Cruz, RJ.— Alessandro Mesquita 🇧🇷 (@Alessandroimp) 24 мая 2018 г.
Vídeo: Autor desconhecido pic.twitter.com/IWZQYcJUiE
Caça da Força Aérea (F-5F Tiger) cai no Rio de Janeiro https://t.co/RBVKlPSHJn #AviationMaintenanceTechnicianDay #aviaodafab #Brasil #RiodeJaneiro #rio pic.twitter.com/6Zr01YpWwJ— FCS Brasil (@SITEFCS) 24 мая 2018 г.
