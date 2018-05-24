Brazilian F-5F Fighter Jet Crashes Near Air Force Base in Rio de Janeiro (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Brazilian Air Force said on Thursday that one of its F-5F fighter aircraft had crashed near the Santa Cruz air base, located in the Rio de Janeiro metropolitan area.

"The F-5F fighter jet of the Brazilian Air Force crashed at 07:40 a.m. [10:40 GMT] on May 24 after it had taken off [the Santa Cruz base] in Rio de Janeiro. The pilots managed to eject from the aircraft," the Air Force said on Twitter.

#NotaOficial #FABesclarece

Uma aeronave F-5 da Força Aérea Brasileira acidentou-se nesta quinta-feira (24/05), por volta das 7h40, na Ala 12 (Base Aérea de Santa Cruz), Rio de Janeiro (RJ). Confira nota: pic.twitter.com/9N6LGnLdIF — ForçaAéreaBrasileira (@portalfab) 24 мая 2018 г.

​Investigators have arrived at the scene of the accident to probe the reason of the crash, the Brazilian Air Force added.

Acidente com uma aeronave F-5F da FAB hoje as 07h40 após decolagem da Ala 12 da Base Aérea de Santa Cruz, RJ.



Vídeo: Autor desconhecido pic.twitter.com/IWZQYcJUiE — Alessandro Mesquita 🇧🇷 (@Alessandroimp) 24 мая 2018 г.

