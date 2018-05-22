Organization of American States Rejects Venezuelan Election Results

"We do not recognize Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. The country needs a transitional government that can generate a legitimate electoral system, which in turn would allow for solutions for the country," Almagro posted on his official Twitter account.
According to Venezuela's National Electoral Council, Nicolas Maduro was re-elected as Venezuelan president, having secured 68 percent of the vote, with slightly over 46-percent voter turnout.
READ MORE: Venezuelan Opposition Vows to Push for New Presidential Vote
Similarly, Lima Group countries are planning to consider additional diplomatic measures targeting Venezuela following the vote.
The vote took place amid a severe financial crisis in the Latin American country, the economy of which has been hit by dropping oil prices. The nation also experienced months of violent mass protests last year, which initially were a response to the highest court's decision to severely limit the parliament's legislative powers.
All comments
Show new comments (0)