Organization of American States Rejects Venezuelan Election Results

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Organization of American States (OAS) does not recognize the results of Sunday's presidential election in Venezuela, Luis Almagro, the organization's secretary general, said Tuesday, stressing the need for transitional government in the Latin American country.

"We do not recognize Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. The country needs a transitional government that can generate a legitimate electoral system, which in turn would allow for solutions for the country," Almagro posted on his official Twitter account.

According to Venezuela's National Electoral Council, Nicolas Maduro was re-elected as Venezuelan president, having secured 68 percent of the vote, with slightly over 46-percent voter turnout.

READ MORE: Venezuelan Opposition Vows to Push for New Presidential Vote

© REUTERS / Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters Maduro Thanks Putin for Recognizing Outcome of Venezuelan Presidential Election

A number of countries, including the United States and Canada, have refused to recognize Maduro's victory in the Sunday election.

Similarly, Lima Group countries are planning to consider additional diplomatic measures targeting Venezuela following the vote.

The vote took place amid a severe financial crisis in the Latin American country, the economy of which has been hit by dropping oil prices. The nation also experienced months of violent mass protests last year, which initially were a response to the highest court's decision to severely limit the parliament's legislative powers.