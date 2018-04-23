Nicaragua Scrapping Reform Which Led to Mass Protests

Ortega said that the Board of Directors of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) had ruled to revoke its resolution on the reform, adopted on April 16, the Telesur broadcaster reported.
The Nicaraguan president called on the public to halt violence and emphasized that dialogue was essential to resolving any conflict.
Sunday's media reports suggested that over 30 people had been killed in clashes with police in cities across the country during protests against the reform. According to the reports, director of the Meridiano news show Angel Gaona was among those killed.
