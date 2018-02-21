Venezuelan Opposition Refuses to Take Part in Presidential Election in Country

"Democratic Unity Roundtable announced at the meeting with various media its decision not to take part in the upcoming presidential election in the country on April 22," the coalition's statement said.
On Tuesday, Diosdado Cabello, the vice president of the Venezuelan ruling United Socialist Party, said that the presidential election in the country might be combined with the election to the opposition-controlled National Assembly.
Venezuela's Communications and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said later that after the two sides agreed on all the points, the opposition changed its stance because of "interference of other side."
