Venezuelan Opposition Refuses to Take Part in Presidential Election in Country

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan Democratic Unity Roundtable opposition groups coalition refused on Wednesday to take part in the forthcoming presidential election in the country, scheduled for April 22.

"Democratic Unity Roundtable announced at the meeting with various media its decision not to take part in the upcoming presidential election in the country on April 22," the coalition's statement said.

On Tuesday, Diosdado Cabello, the vice president of the Venezuelan ruling United Socialist Party, said that the presidential election in the country might be combined with the election to the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

Earlier, The Venezuelan government unilaterally signed an agreement with the opposition following discussing dates for the election during the talks hosted by the Dominican Republic. Venezuelan opposition refused to sign the agreement with the country's authorities calling it "unworthy."

Venezuela's Communications and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said later that after the two sides agreed on all the points, the opposition changed its stance because of "interference of other side."