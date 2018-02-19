Mexico Declares State of Emergency in 33 Oaxaca Municipalities

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A state of emergency was declared in 33 municipalities of Mexico’s southern Oaxaca state following a massive earthquake that rocked the region, Mexican Civil Protection Service said on Monday.

The measure will allow the municipalities, affected by the recent earthquake, to receive financial aid from the special fund for liquidation of natural disasters’ consequences. The state of emergency was requested by the local authorities, the service's statement read.

© REUTERS/ Edgard Garrido WATCH: Powerful Jolt in Mexico Sparks Panic Forcing Thousands to Stay Outdoors

On Friday, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake cut power supply to 1.3 million homes and businesses in Mexico City and the states of Mexico, Oaxaca, Guerrero and Morelos, according to the authorities.Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto called an urgent meeting of the national center for disaster prevention. A local publication, Excelsior, reported that the president ordered the military to deploy forces to the affected regions.

The tremor in a rural area in southwestern state of Oaxaca was felt strongly in Mexico City where thousands of people fled buildings.

Since the natural disaster, over 1,500 aftershocks have been registered, according to the National Seismological Service. Currently almost 5,000 Mexican servicemen are helping the Oaxaca state to deal with the consequences of the earthquake.