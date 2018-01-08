Register
08:07 GMT +308 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The shadow of a member of the United Front for Security and Development of the State of Guerrero (FUSDEG) vigilante group is seen before a bullet-riddled truck March 31, 2015 at San Juan del Reparo, Guerrero State, Mexico

    At Least 12 Killed in Clashes Between Mexican Community Police, Local Residents

    © AFP 2017/ PEDRO PARDO
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Over a dozen of people were killed in the Mexican state of Guerrero after a unit of self-defense forces clashed with local residents.

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — At least 12 people were killed and another one injured in clashes between self-defense forces, also called community police, and local population in the Mexican state of Guerrero, the state's police said.

    The clashes occurred on Sunday in a settlement close to Mexico's southern city of Acapulco.

    According to the Norte portal, a unit of self-defense forces has entered the settlement and killed four local residents. The local population then responded to the attack and shot eight community police members by firearms.

    Mexican policeman
    © AFP 2017/ FRANCISCO VEGA
    Four Mexican Policemen Killed, Seven Wounded in Attack in State of Guerrero
    The additional units of police, marines and armed force have been sent to the scene.

    The state of Guerrero is considered as one of the most dangerous in terms of crimes due to the inter-factional fighting for the control over the transit of drugs to the United States. The self-defense units are being established by local population in the regions that are most influenced by drug mafia and where there is lack of control by police and army. However, the Mexican authorities are wary of such community police units as they are thought to be defending the interests of certain criminal groups under the guise of combating organized crime.

    Related:

    Fiery Fiesta! International Festival of Hot Air Balloons Celebrated in Mexico
    Mexico's Presidential Front-Runner Proposes Amnesty to Drug Lords
    US-Mexico Border 'Deeply Out of Control', Trump's Wall Will Help - Ex-Official
    Detailed Report Shows Arrests on US-Mexico Border Have Plunged to 45 Year Low
    Several Killed in Mexico After Bus Carrying Cruise Passengers Flips Over
    Tags:
    killed, clashes, Guerrero, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Merry Orthodox Christmas Celebrations in Russia
    Merry Orthodox Christmas Celebrations in Russia
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok