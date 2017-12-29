Over 30 Injured as Blast Rocks Night Club in Colombia - Reports (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Two individuals have thrown hand grenades into a nightclub in the Caucasia municipality in the north of the country.

Some 31 people were injured in the blast with 11 sustaining serious wounds, local media reported. As several people were wounded as a result of the explosion, others were hurt in a stampede.

The incident took place at midnight local time in the Bora Bora nightclub.

Óscar Aníbal Suárez, the mayor of the Caucasia municipality has revealed that a man and a woman were behind the attack. The alleged perpetrators have been detained, according to reports.

The video from the scene shows medical personnel boarding people from the nightclub to ambulance vehicles.

Another video allegedly shows the chaos inside the club following the blast.

Explosión en discoteca de #Caucasia deja más de 30 heridos. Los responsables serían las Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia #AGC (Clan del Golfo). pic.twitter.com/5vpbdHF8du — Denuncias Ciudadanas (@DC_Bucaramanga) 29 декабря 2017 г.

#LoÚltimo Capturan a pareja señalada de atentado con granada que dejó 40 heridos en Caucasia https://t.co/N45JrfL4GB pic.twitter.com/l97aFXciP4 — Noticias Caracol (@NCAntioquia) 29 декабря 2017 г.

​TWEET: Two men reportedly captured in a grenade attack that left 40 wounded in Caucasia

