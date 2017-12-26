Register
    This 2013 photo provided by the Argentina Navy shows an ARA San Juan, a German-built diesel-electric vessel, near Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    Two New Objects Detected in San Juan Submarine Search Area

    © AP Photo/ Courtesy of Argentine Navy
    Latin America
    110

    The Argentine Navy reported that the two new objects would be examined as soon as the weather conditions in the search area allow.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two new objects have been detected in the area of the search for the missing Argentine San Juan submarine, the Argentine Navy said in a press release on Monday.

    "The Argentine Navy destroyer Sarandi detected two new contacts at the depth of 500 and 700 meters [1,640 and 2,297 feet] respectively, which will be identified when the weather conditions allow submersibles to operate," the press release read.

    The press release also reported that bad weather conditions in the search area did not allow the vessel Malvinas Islands with the Russian Panther plus submersible on board to examine the object found the day before at a depth of 814 meters (2,670 feet).

    The Argentine military submarine ARA San Juan and crew are seen leaving the port of Buenos Aires, Argentina. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Armada Argentina
    Argentine Navy Chief Reportedly Fired After Disappearance of San Juan Submarine
    At the moment, the Argentine vessel Puerto Argentino and the US research vessel Atlantis continue to operate in the search area. It is expected that on Monday they will be joined by the Russian Navy's oceanographic research vessel Yantar, the Argentine Navy added.

    ARA San Juan submarine with 44 crew members on board has disappeared during a routine patrol in the South Atlantic off the coast of Argentina on November 15. According to some media reports, an explosion could be a reason of the sudden disappearance.

    The oxygen supply of the crew was intended for six days. The crew members reported on technical problems earlier, according to some media.

    After some time, the Navy announced that it had halted its operation to rescue the crew of the missing submarine, however, the search for the sub would continue.

