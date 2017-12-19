Dozens of Argentinian Protesters Injured in Clashes - Reports (VIDEO)

According to local media reports, at least 160 people have been injured in massive protests against the likely upcoming pension cuts.

The violent backlash by Argentinians in Buenos Aires was sparked by the controversial pension bill reportedly lasted four hours. The protesters threw stones, bottles and smoke bombs, while the police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. Local media stressed that over 80 police officers were also among those injured in clashes.

When protesters fight back: Scenes from today's massive protest against pension cuts in #BuenosAires, #Argentina. Against police brutality and state repression. pic.twitter.com/a9RWuNzXEa — th1an1 (@th1an1) 18 декабря 2017 г.

The police have detained 81 people, local media outlets reported.

Continúan #cacerolazo en Buenos Aires (Argentina) contra la reforma previsional pic.twitter.com/DUczoyIlIa — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) 19 декабря 2017 г.

The Argentine government is trying to push forward a controversial pension reform, which is expected to reduce the government deficit. The activists claim that the reform would result in pensions being cut.

At the moment, the draft reform bill is under review by the Chamber of Deputies, the country’s lower house.