'Stalin of the Caribbean': Venezuelan President Says He Resembles Soviet Leader

Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro playfully joked that there is a resemblance between himself and late Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Speaking to viewers in his weekly television program 'Sundays with Maduro' on VTV, Maduro quipped that "in the world there are people who think I'm a Caribbean Stalin. And I do look like him: look at the profile of my face."

"Sometimes I look in the mirror and it seems to me that I look like Stalin," he added.

Maduro: En el mundo hay gente que me ve a mi como el Stalin del Caribe, y me parezco https://t.co/eecTjSdtkP pic.twitter.com/1eRX0tWRLD — Diario 2001 (@2001OnLine) 17 сентября 2017 г.

At the same time, the president argued that the world leaders that criticize him of being tough use much tougher measures in their own countries. "[Spanish Prime Minister Mariano] Rajoy has deployed police to Catalonia to detain 700 mayors. Does he act like a dictator? [Who is the dictator] Maduro, who lets the opposition hold a plebicite, or Rajoy, who does not want Catalonia to have a say?" he asked.

Venezuela held elections to its Constituent Assembly this summer. Opposition forces boycotted the elections and refused to recognize their outcome or the Constituent Assembly's legitimacy.