Pope Francis Urges to Find Solution to Ongoing Crisis in Venezuela

ROME (Sputnik) — Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic church, urged to stop violence in political life of Venezuela and find a solution to the ongoing crisis in the Latin American country.

"I assure all of you of my prayers for each of the countries of Latin America, and in a special way for neighbouring Venezuela… From this city, known as the seat of human rights, I appeal for the rejection of all violence in political life and for a solution to the current grave crisis, which affects everyone, particularly the poorest and most disadvantaged of society," Pope Francis said during his visit to Colombia as quoted by the Vatican Radio.

On August 4, Vatican called on the Venezuelan government to hold off on the country's Constituent Assembly as tensions in the Latin American country continued to escalate.

The Constituent Assembly is a legislative body which has the power to amend Venezuela's constitution. The election of the assembly took place amid mass, deadly protests across the country. Venezuelan opposition, as well as the European Union and the United States, have refused to recognize the body's legitimacy.