Venezuelan Prosecutor Says Government Tries to Switch to Inquisition-Like System

MEXICO (Sputnik) — Venezuela's authorities are trying to create the system similar to the inquisitional one in the country with judges both submitting evidence and taking decisions, Venezuelan Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz said Friday.

"They [the government] want to return to the inquisitional system, in which a judge submits evidence and makes decisions," Ortega said, as quoted by El Nacional newspaper.

Ortega reportedly pledged to continue fight for reinstatement of the constitutional order which was violated by the President Nicolas Maduro's decision to call a special assembly for rewriting the Constitution as a way out of the political turmoil.

In June, Ortega filed a lawsuit to the Supreme Court asking to strip immunity from eight justices, followed by three suits against the constituent assembly. The Supreme Court, however, banned on June 28 the defiant prosecutor from leaving the country and ordered her bank accounts frozen ahead of the next court hearing on her alleged errors in carrying out her role as a law enforcement official.