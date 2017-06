MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – A helicopter, belonging to the Venezuelan police agency in charge for criminal investigations, known as CICPC, attacked the building housing the country’s Supreme Court, the Venezuelan Communication and Information Minister Ernesto Villegas said.

"A person has taken up arms against the republic. He hijacked a helicopter and attacked the Supreme Court," Villegas said, as quoted by the NTN24 television channel, specifying that the CICPC helicopter, had flied over Venezuela's capital of Caracas calling for unrest.

Helicóptero Bolkow-105 (BO-105) CICPC-2 se posa sobre edificio en La Trinidad pic.twitter.com/4weyia9Mck — @AereoMeteo (@AereoMeteo) June 28, 2017

