Colombia Revolutionary Armed Forces Hand Individual Arms to UN Mission

© AP Photo/ Fernando Vergara Colombia's FARC Armed Group Denies Involvement in Bogotá Explosion

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the state’s largest armed group, has handed all individual weapons to the UN mission in the country to comply with arms laydown roadmap, the mission said in a statement.

"The mission received all individual arms of the FARC-EP according to the roadmap of May 29," the statement said Monday.

FARC was formed in 1964 as the military wing of Colombia's Communist Party. The half-century war between the FARC and the Colombian government claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Attempts by Bogota to negotiate a peace deal successfully ended in 2016, when a peace treaty was signed in November and then approved by the Colombian parliament in December.

The disarmament of the FARC began in February and was set to complete by late May. However, on May 30, Colombia’s government announced 20-day extension of the arms handover deadline under agreement with the UN and the FARC.