Boat With 150 Tourists Aboard Sinks in Colombia (PHOTOS)

Colombia Air Force informs that the rescue operation was ongoing, as a boat carrying about 150 people, most of which were tourists, sank in a reservoir in northwest of the country.

The vessel reportedly went down in a reservoir for a hydro-electric dam in the Andean resort town of Guatape.

Initial reports indicate that at least 25 people could have drowned in the incident.

BREAKING: Initial reports of at least 25 dead after a Boat carrying 150 tourists goes down in the Guatape reservoir, Colombia. pic.twitter.com/WxZW1vK2l5 — News_Executive (@News_Executive) June 25, 2017

​DETAILS TO FOLLOW