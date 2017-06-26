Boat With 150 Tourists Aboard Sinks in Colombia (PHOTOS)

Colombia Air Force informs that the rescue operation was ongoing, as a boat carrying about 150 people, most of which were tourists, sank in a reservoir in northwest of the country.
The vessel reportedly went down in a reservoir for a hydro-electric dam in the Andean resort town of Guatape.
Initial reports indicate that at least 25 people could have drowned in the incident.
BREAKING: Initial reports of at least 25 dead after a Boat carrying 150 tourists goes down in the Guatape reservoir, Colombia. pic.twitter.com/WxZW1vK2l5— News_Executive (@News_Executive) June 25, 2017
