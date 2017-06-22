Venezuela’s Maduro Removes FM Ahead of Elections to Constituent Assembly

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The embattled leader praised his staunch supporter for "defending Venezuela’s peace, sovereignty and independence as a tigress," in a statement cited by Noticias24 news outlet.

Her place will be filled by Samuel Moncada, former ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS). The country said it would quit the OAS after it called a meeting on the Venezuelan crisis.

Maduro’s decision to convene an assembly to rewrite the constitution as a way out of the political turmoil was met with criticism at the OAS, who urged him not to hold July 30 elections to the legislative body.

But foreign ministers from the regional bloc failed to agree a final communique on Venezuela at Wednesday’s session in Mexico's Cancun, in an outcome that was hailed as a "great victory" by Venezuela’s Socialist president.