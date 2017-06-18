Blast Leaves One Dead Several Injured in Colombia's Capital Bogotá

An explosion in Colombian capital of Bogotá killed one person and injured eleven. The explosion rocked a shopping center, the city's mayor announced that it was a terrorist attack.

​Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos expressed his solidarity with the victims and ordered an investigation into the matter.