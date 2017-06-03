Number of Injured in Venezuela Anti-Gov't Protests Reaches 15,000 - Opposition

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Capriles added that 64 people were killed since the beginning of the unrest.
"In our country 15,000 people have been injured since April 1. As of [Thursday], only in Caracas 1,000 people were wounded over the last week," Henrique Capriles Radonski, governor of the Venezuelan Miranda state, said during the live broadcast in Periscope.
Venezuela has been facing anti-government protests amid an economic crisis in the country. The recent wave of protests was caused by the decision of the Supreme Court to take on functions of the country's parliament controlled by opposition in early April.
