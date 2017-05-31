Moscow Urges Venezuelan Government, Opposition to Engage in Dialogue

© REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins Venezuelan Protests Result in Deaths of Almost 70 People Since April 1

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A constructive dialogue under international mediation between the Venezuelan government and opposition would allow for both parties to sort out social and economic problems and avoid sparking a war, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We are sure that a constructive dialogue between the government and the opposition of Venezuela under a respectable international mediation is the best way to avoid unleashing a war and set to solving social and economic problems," Zakharova told the briefing.

Zakharova expressed concern over the 60,000 people who have died as a result of the protests in the country over the last two months.

"We are deeply concerned that the protesters target schools, hospitals, transport… Attempts have been made to take over the arsenals of military units, it is absolutely inadmissible," the spokeswoman said, adding that the law enforcers should also operate with the protesters within their powers.

Venezuela, a nation suffering from a severe economic crisis, has seen a series of demonstrations since April which were triggered by the country’s Supreme Court decision to take on the legislative functions of the country's National Assembly, which is controlled by the opposition. Although the court's ruling was later reversed, the protesters continued to take to the streets, demanding the resignation of the court's board and snap elections. The demonstrators also oppose the convocation of the National Constituent Assembly, as they consider it to be an attempt to change the constitution.