MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — A total of 247 people received different injuries during anti-government protests in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on Monday, local media reported citing Henrique Capriles, an opposition leader and the Miranda state governor.

According to El Nacional newspaper, 65 people were injured by steel billets, 66 were hit by shotgun pellets, 90 were asphyxiated, four received fractures and 22 others were beaten.